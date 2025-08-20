Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park continues to dominate headlines as the Magpies search for attacking reinforcements.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 summer transfer window closes in 12 days. Newcastle United need to sign at least one striker in that time.

Callum Wilson’s departure earlier this summer has left a hole that needs to be filled in Eddie Howe’s squad and no matter what happens between now and 7pm on Monday 1 September, that is something they simply have to address. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park, whilst Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen has also been identified as a possible alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Wissa and Strand Larsen are very good Premier League players and would be an upgrade on Wilson who failed to score a league goal during his final campaign on Tyneside - albeit one that saw him miss a number of matches through injury. There is, of course, also the situation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the club that needs to be resolved.

Signing a like-for-like replacement for the Swedish international is almost impossible, meaning the Magpies will instead likely try and recreate him with two new additions. One of Strand Larsen, Wissa or whoever else emerges on their list will help that - but another striker is needed.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has, therefore, been linked with a move to Tyneside. The Senegalese international could be an alternative to Isak, although his goalscoring record in England does not match up to the Magpies man, whilst he has a lot of raw edges that will need to be smoothed before he becomes a top striker.

Enzo Maresca’s Nicolas Jackson transfer admission

Chelsea, meanwhile, will reportedly demand around £60m for Jackson this summer, a figure that would put him second on Newcastle United’s list of record purchases. Despite being a regular for Chelsea, the 24-year-old has seen his place in Enzo Maresca’s pecking-order slip following the additions of Joao Pedro from Brighton and Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The Blues paid just £30m for Delap and around £60m for Pedro, the same amount they are asking for Jackson this summer, the man they deem surplus to requirements following the aforementioned pair’s arrival. Chelsea’s stance on Jackson’s availability this summer has been well documented and, at the weekend, Maresca reaffirmed that the striker would be allowed to leave the club before the deadline passes

“He is training with us [the first-team squad], but he is not going to be involved,” Maresca said as Jackson served the third of a three-match Premier League ban. “You know the situation already.

“The window transfer is open. He can leave, and we'll see.”

After an explosive night of statements from Isak and Newcastle United surrounding his future at the club, it is appearing more and more likely that the Magpies will end the window with Isak as part of their squad. That would likely rule them out of a move for Jackson.

Instead, it is probable that they will focus their attentions on signing Wilson’s long-term replacement. With two games left to play before the window closes, including that hotly-anticipated encounter against Liverpool on Monday night, Howe will be hoping for movement on a new striker in the coming days.