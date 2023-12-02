Newcastle United face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight, looking to make it six home wins on the spin.

The Magpies have already defeated the Red Devils this season after a memorable 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be out for revenge this time, but the Dutchman, much like his opposite number, has a fair few injury concerns to deal with ahead of tonight’s game.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Erik ten Hag could name for his side’s clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park:

1 . Andre Onana Onana was at fault for a couple of Galatasaray goals in midweek, but no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than him in the Premier League so far this season. Photo Sales

2 . Diogo Dalot Dalot didn’t feature in midweek, but he has become a regular under ten Hag this season. The Portuguese international got an assist for Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder strike last weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Harry Maguire Injury problems at the back mean that Maguire has become a key part of ten Hag’s side in recent times and will likely feature at St James’ Park. Photo Sales