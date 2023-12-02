Erik ten Hag’s predicted Man Utd XI to face Newcastle United as £64m man drops out - gallery
Newcastle United v Man Utd: Erik ten Hag has a number of selection dilemmas heading into tonight’s game.
Newcastle United face Manchester United in the Premier League tonight, looking to make it six home wins on the spin.
The Magpies have already defeated the Red Devils this season after a memorable 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.
Erik ten Hag’s side will be out for revenge this time, but the Dutchman, much like his opposite number, has a fair few injury concerns to deal with ahead of tonight’s game.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Erik ten Hag could name for his side’s clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park: