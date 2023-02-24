Manchester United are the side that stands in the way of Newcastle United’s quest for their first major trophy in over half-a-century.

The two sides have met once this season, a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford that could have seen either side walk away with three points from a hotly-contested game.

The Red Devil’s, who are looking to end a trophy drought that stretches all the way back to 2017, have been boosted over the weekend with the news that Nick Pope will miss Sunday’s game after being dismissed during the clash with Liverpool.

They will also benefit from Marcel Sabitzer’s challenge on Wout Faes during the game with Leicester City going unpunished - meaning the loanee will be able to take part at Wembley. However, there are concerns over the fitness of Marcus Rashford who was injured during their game with Barcelona.

Here, we take a look at the side that Erik ten Hag could select to start against Newcastle United on Sunday.

1 . David De Gea De Gea has started just once in the Carabao Cup for Manchester United this season. Tom Heaton started the second-leg of their semi-final against Nottingham Forest, however, De Gea's display at the weekend suggests he will likely get the nod at Wembley.

2 . Diogo Dalot The Portuguese defender should have opened his Manchester United account against Leicester but spurned a gilt-edged opportunity with the goal at his mercy.

3 . Victor Lindelof The Sweden international has featured in four of Manchester United's five Carabao Cup games this season.

4 . Lisandro Martinez After a difficult start to life in the Premier League, World Cup winner Martinez has shown all the attributes needed to be a top centre back in England.