Erik ten Hag's view on 'great' Newcastle United side – and the Carabao Cup final

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate to reach the February 26 showpiece at Wembley.

Eddie Howe’s third-placed Newcastle side, beaten just once in the Premier League this season, have a chance to make history at the club, which hasn’t won a major trophy since 1969.

And Man United’s manager – who has to contend with a two-legged Europa League tie against Barcelona before the final – is wary of his team’s opponents.

Ten Hag said: “It’s good to reach the final, but it’s not about reaching the final, it’s about winning it. That’s going to be tough, a great opponent. Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue. It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

“But, in this moment, I’m not looking ahead, we’re focusing on other things, a big week is coming up.”

Proud moment

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Howe shrugged off praise for the job he’s doing at St James’s Park after Tuesday’s 2-1 semi-final second-leg win over Southampton.

"At the moment, this doesn't mean anything to me,” said Newcastle's head coach. “It's about the club it's not about me. I'm proud to get to the final, but my thought’s always for the club.