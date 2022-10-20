The January transfer window is edging closer and closer and it could be another busy one for clubs across English football as they look to bring in new faces and keep a hold of their current stars.

In the meantime, there is plenty of Premier League action to go between now and then and Newcastle United will be in action again on Sunday when they face Tottenham Hotspur. Eddie Howe will continue to asses his side before making some big decisions when he is able to once again buy and sell players. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Wolves hope to have Michael Beale in the dugout for Sunday’s clash with Leicesterand will have no problem triggering his relatively small QPR release clause, believed to be around the £1million mark (Daily Mail)

Everton are showing interest in Lille forward Jonathan David, who has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in previous transfer windows, but would have to pay more than €50 million (Liverpool Echo via Sky Sports Germany)

Erik ten Hag is yet to decide whether David de Gea and Marcus Rashford will be offered new contracts, with Manchester United’s manager choosing to focus on performance (The Guardian)

Tottenham could be set for a £26million windfall for Tanguy Ndombele with the Frenchman starting to break into and impress within the Napoli first team and the Serie A side having an option to buy in his loan contract (Express)

Wilfried Zaha is keen on a summer switch to Liverpool when his contract at Crystal Palace expires (TalkSPORT)

Chelsea are exploring signing a new striker next summer with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen emerging as a favourite among scouts (90min)

Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Palmeiras prospect Endrick who has been compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo (FourFourTwo)

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo, who has been linked to Leeds United and Southampton among other Premier League sides, says he spoke to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in the summer and was close to leaving the Dutch side (The Times)