Newcastle United are in touching distance of banking their place in the Champions League next season

Newcastle United have all but secured their place in the Champions League next season and their magnificent support this campaign will certainly carry over to what promises to be another huge year for the club.

As it stands, the Magpies need just one point to secure a top four finish and return to Europe for the first time in 20 years. Since the takeover was completed, the focus has been on establishing Newcastle as a team that can push for major silverware again.

With Champions League on the horizon, Toon fans are set to pack out the 52,305 capacity St James’ Park for European nights. Based on current standings, they will have snubbed six-time champions Liverpool of a place in the tournament next season, but will join Manchester United in qualifying.

With that being said, let’s take a look at Newcastle’s average attendance compared to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and across Europe and see where they rank. This will give an indication of where they will place next season.

Barcelona Average attendance: 83,512. Capacity: 99,354

Borussia Dortmund Average attendance: 81,171. Capacity: 81,365

Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,005. Capacity: 75,024

Manchester United Average attendanceL 73,960. Capacity: 74,879

