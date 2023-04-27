Newcastle United claimed a convincing 4-1 win at Everton on Thursday evening - here are our player ratings from the match.

After a positive start from Everton, Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead with his 12th goal of the season against the run of play. Everton thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time as Dominic Calvert-Lewin dinked the ball over Nick Pope only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Newcastle were denied a penalty following a VAR check on a tackle from James Tarkowski on Sean Longstaff inside the penalty area.

Joelinton then doubled The Magpies’ advantage after some fine work from Joe Willock set the Brazilian up to head in his eighth goal of the season.

Wilson then put the result beyond doubt with a stunning curling effort from outside the box to make it 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

Dwight McNeil then pulled back a consolation for Everton with a goal directly from a corner before Jacob Murphy responded instantly to restore the three goal advantage following an incredible run from Alexander Isak.

Fabian Schar then thought he’d made it 5-1 with another excellent finish from distance but VAR ruled the goal out for offside against Dan Burn in the build-up.

The comfortable win tightens Newcastle’s grasp on the top four as they moved eight points clear of fifth with a game in hand.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Made a couple of straight forward saves in the first half before denying Calvert-Lewin with a good stop early in the second. Will be disappointed to have conceded from a corner.

Kieran Trippier - 7 An injury scare at half-time after going down just before the break but battled on to help Newcastle to another big win.

Fabian Schar - 8 Stood up well to thwart Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Everton striker broke through. Came close to scoring at the other end as he saw an effort cleared off the line and had a fine strike ruled out for offside.

Sven Botman - 7 Made a couple of important tackles as Everton applied the pressure.