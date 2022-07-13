Everton boss Frank Lampard delivers Anthony Gordon transfer verdict amid Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur links

Everton manager Frank Lampard has provided a clear message regarding Anthony Gordon’s future following transfer links to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:01 pm

Last week, The Daily Telegraph reported that Newcastle had approached Everton regarding the 21-year-old with a £35million fee discussed.

Everton have since handed Gordon the No. 10 shirt and Lampard insists the player is ‘going nowhere’ with Spurs also understood to be interested.

Gordon enjoyed a solid breakthrough campaign in 2021-22 with four goals in 35 appearances last term.

Everton manager Frank Lampard shares a joke with Anthony Gordon of Everton at the end of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"He’s a link to the crowd, a link to the fans, a local boy, gives everything, a great talent and he’s going nowhere,” Lampard told the Everton club website.

“He is our player and that was the hugely important thing for me is that he's the type of player we want to build to go forward with.

"I’m delighted that he’s got his No. 10 but now I want him to continue to earn it.”

