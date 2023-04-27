Everton host Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday evening (7:45pm kick-off) as they look to move out of the relegation zone. The Toffees currently sit 19th in the table but could move up to 16th with a win against the high-flying Magpies.

Newcastle are chasing Champions League qualification and find themselves third in the table with seven games left to play. Since United’s previous visit to Goodison Park last season, Eddie Howe’s side have progressed significantly from relegation-fighters to European challengers.

And Dyche acknowledged Newcastle’s transformation and impressive recruitment under Howe.

“I think they’ve found a good mixture of recruiting well, building a good energy and belief in the team unit, good coaching and management,” Dyche said in his pre-match press conference. “It looks like they’ve found a nice mixture there. Recruitment is tough no matter how much you spend, lots or little, it’s still tough.

“They’ve invested a lot of money but they’ve quite obviously been coached well, you’ve got a good feel about it and they’ve kind of bought a good feel to what they’re trying to do.”

Everton will be hoping to somewhat emulate Newcastle and progress in the Premier League after a period of unrest.

“They’ve definitely changed the rhetoric,” Dyche added. “They’ve changed the story because we all know the noise at Newcastle was not positive for a long-long time and that’s partly what we’re trying to do here.