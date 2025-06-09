Everton have provided an update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation amid interest from Newcastle United.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton is set to expire on June 30 and the striker has been eyed as a potential free agent signing for Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies hold a long-term interest in the 28-year-old, who scored three goals in 26 appearances for Everton during the 2024/25 season. The 11-time England international has scored 71 goals in 274 appearances for The Toffees in total with his most recent appearance coming at St James’ Park for the final day of the season last month.

Everton won the match 1-0 but Aston Villa’s defeat at Manchester United meant Newcastle secured a fifth-place finish at Champions League football for next season. Now Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his squad accordingly, with uncertainty over the future of Callum Wilson.

Alexander Isak remains Newcastle’s first-choice striker but the club are looking at back-up options for the 25-year-old. Wilson started just two Premier League games last season and hasn’t scored a league goal in over a year.

The 33-year-old’s contract, like Calvert-Lewin’s, is set to expire at the end of the month.

Everton provide Dominic Clavert-Lewin contract update amid NUFC interest

Everton have confirmed that they are liaising with Calvert-Lewin’s representatives over a potential new deal.

A statement released by the club read: “Everton can provide an update on players who are out of contract at the end of this month in line with the Premier League publication of clubs’ retained and released lists.

“The Club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June.

“As previously confirmed, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay will leave Everton when their current contracts expire at the end of this month, with loanees Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja returning to their parent clubs.”

Newcastle United provide Callum Wilson contract update

Everton’s update on Calvert-Lewin is very similar to Newcastle’s update regarding Wilson that was issued in the retained list on Friday.

Newcastle’s retained list read: “Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.”

Wilson joined Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth in 2020 and has gone on to score 49 goals for the club in 130 appearances. He remains a well-regarded player by Howe but he has been heavily impacted by injuries over the past two seasons in particular.

The striker appeared to wave goodbye to the Newcastle supporters following the Everton match at St James’ Park. Wilson appeared very emotional as he did a solo lap of honour around the pitch following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

More than two weeks on, there is no real clarity over the striker’s situation other than his current contract expires on June 30.