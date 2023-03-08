Here’s where Jahm Najafi would stand in the Premier League owners rich list following his reported interest in Everton.

Everton are the latest Premier League club subject to takeover interest as the saga surrounding Manchester United continues. American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi is considering an approach to purchase Everton amid growing unrest towards the club’s current ownership.

Najafi was previously linked with investing in Tottenham Hotspur and was reported to be considering a £3 billion bid after meeting with Daniel Levy. But various reports now claim he has his eyes on Everton instead.

Najafi has a strong portfolio in sports investments as he has stakes in NBA franchise Phoenix Suns, the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Bundesliga club Augsburg and Liga Portugal side Estoril.

No bid has been made by Najafi to buy Everton at this stage but elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United’s takeover is gathering momentum.

Man United club officials are set to meet with representatives from the two interested parties to have submitted a bid for the club. A Qatari-backed bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and another from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group are currently on the table with representatives due in Manchester this week as US bankers Raine Group seek to thrash out a deal on behalf of the Glazer Family.

By the end of the season, the ownership landscape could look quite different in the Premier League.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Manchester United have were put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Liverpool were also reportedly seeking investors with rumours that owners owners Fenway Sports Group could be open to selling the club after 13 years. But primary owner John Henry has recently reaffirmed FSG’s commitment to the club, effectively quashing talk of a potential takeover at Anfield.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where the interested parties in Everton and Manchester United would stand in comparison...

1 . 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million Photo Sales

2 . 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million Photo Sales

3 . 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4 . 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion Photo Sales