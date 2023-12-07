The games keep coming for Newcastle United as they prepare to face Sean Dyche’s Everton searching for a third-straight Premier League win.
Eddie Howe's side have defeated Manchester United and Chelsea in their last two league outings, but have struggled on the road this season and face a rejuvenated Everton side at Goodison Park.
Tonight’s game promises to be a very intriguing one at Goodison Park and here, we take a look at 13 things supporters should watch out for tonight during the Premier League clash between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park:
1. Jordan Pickford v Newcastle United fans
There is no love lost between Pickford and Newcastle United fans and the battle of mind games between the two always promises to be a blockbuster watch.
2. Newcastle United’s away struggles
The Magpies have been almost flawless at home, however, it has been a different matter entirely on their travels. Their 8-0 triumph at Bramall Lane in September remains their only league win away from home this season.
3. Martin Dubravka’s opportunity
Nick Pope’s injury has afforded Dubravka a rare opportunity to start a Premier League game. The Slovakian has started just one league game since Pope’s arrival last summer, coming at Stamford Bridge on the final day of last season.
4. Amazon Prime’s new feature
Tonight’s game will be broadcast by Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom and their coverage of eight Premier League matches this week have shown off a new addition to the TV viewing experience. Prime have introduced indicators above every team to show how many substitutes each manager has left at their disposal.