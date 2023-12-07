The team news is in at Goodison Park as Newcastle United eye their second away win of the Premier League season at Everton.

Eddie Howe has been forced to make one change from the side that beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday with the injured Nick Pope dropping out for Martin Dubravka. Everton have named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday.

Everton will move out of the relegation zone with a win against The Magpies at Goodison Park after being hit with a 10-point deduction last month. Newcastle have a depleted squad following consecutive league wins over Chelsea and Manchester United while Everton are looking to build the win at Nottingham Forest.

Andre Gomes has been ruled out of the match for The Toffees while Amadou Onana is a doubt. Newcastle have 12 players currently out for the match following Pope's dislocated shoulder.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game before limping off late on with a hip issue. The 22-year-old has since returned to training starts at Goodison Park.

The Magpies' previous visit to Goodison Park saw them claim a 4-1 win last season with Callum Wilson scoring a brace and further goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy. Fabian Schar had a late strike disallowed by VAR while Dwight McNeil grabbed a late consolation.

While a win for Everton would take them out of the bottom three, a win for Newcastle would take them back above Manchester United in the table and up to as high as fifth depending on Tottenham Hotspur's result against West Ham United this evening.

Newcastle United line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Newcastle United substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, A.Murphy, Parkinson

GK: Martin Dubravka Injury to Nick Pope means Dubravka will once again be given an opportunity to start a Premier League game for Newcastle United. The Slovakian has started just one league game since Pope's arrival last summer.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier provided yet another assist at the weekend, laying up Anthony Gordon to smash home the winning goal. Trippier didn't train with the squad on Tuesday, however, he is expected to be fit and available for the trip to Goodison Park.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles probably had one of his easiest nights as a Newcastle United player at the weekend as Manchester United rarely threatened the goal. He will be in a battle on Thursday night though and will be aiming to stop Dominic Calvert-Lewin from extending his good goalscoring record against the Magpies.