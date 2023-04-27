Everton v Newcastle half-time player ratings: ‘Sluggish’ 5/10 & ‘injury concern’ as Magpies lead - photos
Newcastle United are beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park this Thursday evening - here’s how the players have fared so far.
After a positive start from Everton, Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead with his 12th goal of the season against the run of play. Everton thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time as Dominic Calvert-Lewin dinked the ball over Nick Pope only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.
It was a difficult for half for Newcastle on the whole despite their slender advantage going into the second half.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...