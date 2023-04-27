News you can trust since 1849
Everton v Newcastle half-time player ratings: ‘Sluggish’ 5/10 & ‘injury concern’ as Magpies lead - photos

Newcastle United are beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park this Thursday evening - here’s how the players have fared so far.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Apr 2023, 20:39 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 20:43 BST

After a positive start from Everton, Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead with his 12th goal of the season against the run of play. Everton thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time as Dominic Calvert-Lewin dinked the ball over Nick Pope only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

It was a difficult for half for Newcastle on the whole despite their slender advantage going into the second half.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

Made a couple of straight forward saves in the first half before denying Calvert-Lewin was a good stop early in the second.

1. Nick Pope - 7

An injury scare at half-time after going down just before the break but battled on to help Newcastle to another big win.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Stood up well to thwart Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Everton striker broke through. Came close to scoring at the other end as he saw an effort cleared off the line and had a fine strike ruled out for offside.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Made a couple of important tackles as Everton applied the pressure.

4. Sven Botman - 7

