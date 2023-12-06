Everton v Newcastle United injury news: 13 out and two doubts following major Nick Pope setback - gallery
Everton v Newcastle United injury news: Both teams have injury problems to contend with ahead of tomorrow night’s match.
Newcastle United’s hectic schedule continues when they travel to Merseyside to face Everton on Thursday night.
The Magpies have won back-to-back Premier League matches since the international break but face Everton without a host of key players as the injury list at the club continues to grow.
Newcastle will have to deal with the absence of Nick Pope at Goodison Park and for the next few months after he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the win over Manchester United - an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for four to five months.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Everton: