Everton v Newcastle United injury news: Both teams have injury problems to contend with ahead of tomorrow night’s match.

Newcastle United’s hectic schedule continues when they travel to Merseyside to face Everton on Thursday night.

The Magpies have won back-to-back Premier League matches since the international break but face Everton without a host of key players as the injury list at the club continues to grow.

Newcastle will have to deal with the absence of Nick Pope at Goodison Park and for the next few months after he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the win over Manchester United - an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for four to five months.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Everton:

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubt Calvert-Lewin didn’t feature during Everton’s win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a minor calf injury. Dyche believes there is a possibility that he is able to feature against the Magpies. Photo Sales

2 . Amadou Onana - out A calf injury has ruled Onana out of their last two games and Sean Dyche recently revealed that he is unlikely to come back into the fold against Newcastle United. Photo Sales

3 . Andre Gomes - doubt Gomes hasn’t featured for Everton at all in the Premier League this season but he is edging closer to a return to full fitness. The Portuguese international has featured just once on the bench all campaign. Photo Sales