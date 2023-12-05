Newcastle United have been back in training this week in preparation for the Premier League trip to Everton.

Newcastle United returned to training at Darsley Park following Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Magpies players were given a short break following the victory at St James' Park amid a hectic fixture schedule but returned to training on Tuesday morning in preparation for Thursday's match at Everton (7:30pm kick-off). Newcastle will be searching for their third straight Premier League win when they face The Toffees.

But they will travel to Goodison Park with a depleted squad following a fresh injury blow to Nick Pope on Saturday. The Magpies' goalkeeper suffered a dislocated shoulder and is expected to be sidelined for around five months.

Anthony Gordon was also a slight concern after picking up a knock against Manchester United but trained as usual on Tuesday in preparation for his return to Goodison Park. Kieran Trippier was one of 14 players not involved in the training session on Tuesday morning as he received individual treatment away from the squad.

Sean Longstaff posted on social media that his 'full focus' was on Thursday's match at Everton but was not pictured in training as he recovers from an ankle injury. The likes of Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and other players on Newcastle's lengthy injury list also weren't involved.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali was involved in the session as he is able to train with his team-mates as he serves his 10-month betting ban. The 23-year-old midfielder hasn't been able to feature for Newcastle since late October.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Tuesday, December 5th to see which players were involved in training and which players may not have been. As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator of potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Here is the Newcastle United squad based on whether each member was pictured training or not this week...