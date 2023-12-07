Everton v Newcastle United predicted XI: Injury doubt and fresh blow as Anthony Gordon call made - photos
Everton v Newcastle United: Here's how the teams could line-up at Goodison Park tonight (7:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle United travel to Everton on Thursday night looking to pick up their second away win of the Premier League season.
Everton will move out of the relegation zone with a win against The Magpies at Goodison Park after being hit with a 10-point deduction last month. Newcastle have a depleted squad following consecutive league wins over Chelsea and Manchester United while Everton are looking to build on Saturday's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Andre Gomes has been ruled out of the match for The Toffees while Amadou Onana is a doubt. Newcastle have 12 players currently out for the match following Nick Pope's dislocated shoulder picked up during Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game before limping off late on with a hip issue. The 22-year-old has since returned to training and is set to start at Goodison Park.
The Magpies' previous visit to Goodison Park saw them claim a 4-1 win last season with Callum Wilson scoring a brace and further goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy. Fabian Schar had a late strike disallowed by VAR while Dwight McNeil grabbed a late consolation.
While a win for Everton would take them out of the bottom three, a win for Newcastle would take them back above Manchester United in the table and up to as high as fifth depending on Tottenham Hotspur's result against West Ham United this evening.