Newcastle United travel to Everton on Thursday night looking to pick up their second away win of the Premier League season.

Everton will move out of the relegation zone with a win against The Magpies at Goodison Park after being hit with a 10-point deduction last month. Newcastle have a depleted squad following consecutive league wins over Chelsea and Manchester United while Everton are looking to build on Saturday's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Andre Gomes has been ruled out of the match for The Toffees while Amadou Onana is a doubt. Newcastle have 12 players currently out for the match following Nick Pope's dislocated shoulder picked up during Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game before limping off late on with a hip issue. The 22-year-old has since returned to training and is set to start at Goodison Park.

The Magpies' previous visit to Goodison Park saw them claim a 4-1 win last season with Callum Wilson scoring a brace and further goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy. Fabian Schar had a late strike disallowed by VAR while Dwight McNeil grabbed a late consolation.