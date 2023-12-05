Everton v Newcastle United: The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Thursday's clash at Goodison Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Everton v Newcastle United on Thursday evening (7:30pm kick-off) at Goodison Park.

Tim Robinson will referee the midweek match on Merseyside. Robinson's last match officiating Newcastle in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St James' Park back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson made his Premier League referee debut in a 1-0 Newcastle defeat at Burnley in 2019 and has taken charge of just 10 top-flight matches since, the majority of which have taken place this season. The 4-0 win over Palace was Newcastle's only win Robinson has refereed in six matches, including three Championship fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.

Robinson will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Dan Cook with Darren England as fourth official. David Coote will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Mat Wilkes.

Coote was referee for Newcastle's 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United back in February. The last Newcastle Premier League match he officiated was the incredible 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in April which saw The Magpies go 5-0 up inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park.

Like most referees, Coote has been involved in some controversial decisions involving Newcastle. The Magpies' 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in March 2022 saw two key decisions go against The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad