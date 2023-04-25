Fresh Newcastle United injury leaves two doubts & seven out for Everton as key player to return - photos
Newcastle United continue their push for Champions League qualification at Everton on Thursday night (7:45pm kick-off) - here’s how the teams are shaping up.
Newcastle head into the game on the back of an impressive 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The result sees The Magpies six points inside the Champions League places with seven games left to play.
The match is also a vital one for Everton, who currently sit in the relegation zone with only six games remaining in their season. The Toffees’ 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace sees them 18th with only goal difference putting them in the drop zone as it stands.
Mason Holgate was sent off in the match and will miss the game against Newcastle as a result. But Everton will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure following his three-match ban for a red card against Tottenham.
There are also several injury concerns within both squads. Newcastle were hit by a potential blow on Sunday as defender Fabian Schar limped off during the win over Spurs with a suspected hamstring injury.
Meanwhile Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out of the match by Magpies head coach Eddie Howe.
Here’s the current doubts and outs heading into Thursday’s crucial Premier League encounter...