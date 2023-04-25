Newcastle United continue their push for Champions League qualification at Everton on Thursday night (7:45pm kick-off) - here’s how the teams are shaping up.

Newcastle head into the game on the back of an impressive 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The result sees The Magpies six points inside the Champions League places with seven games left to play.

The match is also a vital one for Everton, who currently sit in the relegation zone with only six games remaining in their season. The Toffees’ 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace sees them 18th with only goal difference putting them in the drop zone as it stands.

Mason Holgate was sent off in the match and will miss the game against Newcastle as a result. But Everton will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure following his three-match ban for a red card against Tottenham.

There are also several injury concerns within both squads. Newcastle were hit by a potential blow on Sunday as defender Fabian Schar limped off during the win over Spurs with a suspected hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out of the match by Magpies head coach Eddie Howe.

Here’s the current doubts and outs heading into Thursday’s crucial Premier League encounter...

1 . Newcastle United: Fabian Schar - doubt Fabian Schar is a minor doubt for Thursday’s match at Goodison Park after the defender limped off in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Spurs. He was assessed on Monday and is a doubt for the trip to Everton as we await further news. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin - out Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to Newcastle following a spell in France recovering from a hamstring injury but Thursday’s match against Everton will come too soon for the winger. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle United: Ryan Fraser - out Fraser has been training with the Under 21’s recently, with Howe detailing the reasons for this decision. “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.” Fraser’s time at the club is expected to come to an end this summer. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . Newcastle United: Emil Krafth - out Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales