Everton v Newcastle United team news: Another player ruled out leaving three doubts & six out - gallery

Newcastle United face Everton at Goodison Park tonight (7:45pm kick-off) - here is the latest team news heading into the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

Newcastle head into the game on the back of a 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur which has them sitting third in the Premier League table while Everton dropped to 19th following results elsewhere on Wednesday evening. The match is set to be an important one at both ends of the table as The Magpies look to move a step closer to confirming Champions League qualification while The Toffees are simply looking to stay up.

Both teams have a some injury doubts heading into the match with Fabian Schar a concern for Newcastle after limping off in the win over Spurs with a suspected hamstring issue. He could sit out tonight’s match while Everton also have a few players facing late fitness tests in Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman.

Sean Dyche ruled Andros Townsend out of the match against his former club as he recovers from a knee injury.

Mason Holgate was sent off in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and will miss the game against Newcastle as a result. But Everton will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure following his three-match ban for a red card against Tottenham.

Meanwhile Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out of the match by Magpies head coach Eddie Howe.

Here’s the current doubts and outs heading into Thursday’s crucial Premier League encounter...

Fabian Schar is a slight concern for Thursday’s match at Goodison Park after the defender limped off in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Spurs. He was assessed on Monday and is a doubt for the trip to Everton as we await further news.

Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to Newcastle following a spell in France recovering from a hamstring injury but Thursday’s match against Everton will come too soon for the winger.

Fraser has been training with the Under 21’s recently, with Howe detailing the reasons for this decision. “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.” Fraser’s time at the club is expected to come to an end this summer.

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

