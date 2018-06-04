Everton weigh up £30m bid for Newcastle lynchpin as Chelsea and Liverpool consider moves

Marco Silva is weighing up a £30million move for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles, according to a report.

Lascelles, also linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, signed a new long-term contract last season.

The defender was outstanding in the heart of Rafa Benitez's defence on the club's return to the Premier League.

Lascelles led the team to a 10th-placed finish.

The Sun claim that Silva – who succeeded Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park last month – is set to "take advantage of uncertainty" at Newcastle and lodge a bid for the 24-year-old.

Benitez is frustrated at deadlocked transfer and contract talks with United's hierarchy.

Newcastle's manager addressed speculation over Lascelles' future last month.

Asked if he would consider selling Lascelles, United’s manager said: “Not really. If you want to continue growing, normally you have to try to keep your best players.

“Jamaal has a great potential, but if you cannot compete, or you cannot keep the level of your team, then maybe you have to sell one player to be sure that you can bring in other players.

"When people say ‘wheel and deal’ – sometimes you have to do it, because if not, you don’t have the money.

“Jamaal has a great potential, but if you cannot compete, or you cannot keep the level of your team, then maybe you have to sell one player to be sure that you can bring in other players.

“When people say ‘wheel and deal’ – sometimes you have to do it, because if not, you don’t have the money."