Every failed Newcastle United takeover attempt since Mike Ashley took the reins – including a sliding doors moment with Man City's Sheikh Mansour
Takeover talk never seems to go away at Newcastle United – from Sheikhs to a Nigerian consortium there’s been links aplenty since Mike Ashley took the reins.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 12:06 pm
From Lagos to Dubai, China to Tyneside, there’s been an eclectic mix of interested parties, the latest of which is from the USA.
Here’s EIGHT failed takeovers from the last 12 years – and details of the latest attempts.