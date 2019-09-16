Head coach Steve Bruce has seen him forward options, in particular, limited due to injury issues.
This week has brought the news that Andy Carroll could return, but is anyone else close?
Here’s a list of every injured Newcastle United player – with the date, if known, when they are most likely to return.
1. Fabian Schar
A calf problem forced the Switzerland international off against Liverpool. Steve Bruce hinted it could be cramp. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Brighton (h).
2. Sean Longstaff
Turned his ankle in training last week and missed the visit to Liverpool as a result. Ranked as touch and go for the weekend. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Leicester City (a) - 29/09.
3. Dwight Gayle
Has been suffering with a calf problem since the summer, which Newcastle's medical staff cannot get to the bottom of. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Unknown.
4. Matt Ritchie
Ritchie suffered what looked to serious ankle injury in the Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City. But his progress has been remarkable. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Manchester United (h) - 06/10.
