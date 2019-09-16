LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Every injured Newcastle United player – and their possible return date

Newcastle United’s injury list has been a key talking point at the start of their Premier League campaign.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 16th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated 5 minutes ago

Head coach Steve Bruce has seen him forward options, in particular, limited due to injury issues.

This week has brought the news that Andy Carroll could return, but is anyone else close?

Here’s a list of every injured Newcastle United player – with the date, if known, when they are most likely to return.

1. Fabian Schar

A calf problem forced the Switzerland international off against Liverpool. Steve Bruce hinted it could be cramp. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Brighton (h).

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Sean Longstaff

Turned his ankle in training last week and missed the visit to Liverpool as a result. Ranked as touch and go for the weekend. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Leicester City (a) - 29/09.

Photo: Julian Finney

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Dwight Gayle

Has been suffering with a calf problem since the summer, which Newcastle's medical staff cannot get to the bottom of. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Unknown.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie suffered what looked to serious ankle injury in the Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City. But his progress has been remarkable. POSSIBLE RETURN DATE: Manchester United (h) - 06/10.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2