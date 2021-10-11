Every manager linked with Newcastle United since takeover – including Premier League and Champions League winners

Since PCP Partners, the Public Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers completed a takeover last week, a number of managers have been touted with succeeding Bruce at St James’s Park.

The 60-year-old turned out to be Mike Ashley’s last managerial appointment when he joined from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

During that time, Bruce has recorded a 13th and 12th place finish but has failed win over supporters having won just seven of his last 37 games.

Newcastle, without a win this season, sit 19th in the Premier League table, and Bruce is unlikely to be in charge for Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, we round-up every manager to be linked with becoming manager of the Magpies since the Saudi-led takeover was announced:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Eddie Howe The former Bournemouth boss almost became Celtic manager in the summer before a last-minute hitch occurred during negotiations. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Antonio Conte It’d be some coup by the new owners to recruit Conte, who has won titles in England and Italy, at such an early stage in their tenure. Photo: Mattia Ozbot Photo Sales

3. Steven Gerrard Reports in Scotland have linked the Liverpool legend to the Newcastle job having guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership in 10 years last season. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Brendan Rodgers It’s easy to see why Newcastle would be interested in former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers but it won’t be easy to prise him away from Leicester City. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales