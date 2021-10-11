Every manager linked with Newcastle United since takeover – including Premier League and Champions League winners

Since PCP Partners, the Public Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers completed a takeover last week, a number of managers have been touted with succeeding Bruce at St James’s Park.
The 60-year-old turned out to be Mike Ashley’s last managerial appointment when he joined from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.
During that time, Bruce has recorded a 13th and 12th place finish but has failed win over supporters having won just seven of his last 37 games.
Newcastle, without a win this season, sit 19th in the Premier League table, and Bruce is unlikely to be in charge for Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.
Here, we round-up every manager to be linked with becoming manager of the Magpies since the Saudi-led takeover was announced:
