Kieran Trippier has already been confirmed as a Newcastle United player and others are expected to follow suit.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League and will be looking to use this window to strengthen their chances of being a Premier League side next season.

And since the takeover of the club, a plethora of players have been linked with a move to Tyneside.

Here, we have listed 15 of the most prominent players rumoured to be on the move to St James’s Park this month and rated the rumour from: 1 - wide of the mark, to 5 - definite interest and a real possibility of the transfer happening.

What do you make of our ratings? How many of these players could you see joining Newcastle this window?

1. Diego Carlos - 4/5 News on Thursday revealed that Newcastle had seen a bid for the Brazilian rejected by Sevilla. The Spanish club are reportedly holding out for £40m. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. Philippe Coutinho - 1/5 The Brazilian seems to be Aston Villa bound and although there was possibly interest from Newcastle, it appears that Coutinho had very little interest in moving to Tyneside. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

3. Anthony Martial - 3/5 Early in the window, Sevilla appeared to be Martial’s preferred destination, however, their interest has seemingly cooled - Newcastle may feel a loan move can be achieved. Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

4. Todd Cantwell - 4/5 There is certainly interest in the Norwich player, Dean Smith has admitted as much. Will Newcastle’s interest transform into a firm offer? Only time will tell. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales