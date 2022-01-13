Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have already joined the ranks at St James’s Park this month and more deals are expected to come before deadline day.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League and will be looking to use this window to strengthen their chances of being a Premier League side next season.

And since the takeover of the club, a plethora of players have been linked with a move to Tyneside.

Here, we have listed 15 of the most prominent players rumoured to be on the move to St James’s Park this month and rated the rumour from: 1 - wide of the mark, to 5 - definite interest and a real possibility of the transfer happening.

What do you make of our ratings? How many of these players could you see joining Newcastle this window?

1. Diego Carlos - 4/5 Newcastle have reportedly submitted an improved offer for the defender but are still away from Sevilla’s valuation of the player. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. Aaron Ramsey - 4/5 The midfielder is free to leave Juventus and the bookies have slashed the odds of him joining Newcastle United this month. His wages may be a stumbling block to any permanent deal however. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Todd Cantwell - 4/5 There is certainly interest in the Norwich player who has been left out of the last couple of Canaries squads. Will Newcastle’s interest transform into a firm offer? Only time will tell. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 2/5 Newcastle may need a striker and Aubameyang may be out of favour at Arsenal, however, a move to St James’s Park is unlikely this window. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales