It has been a season to remember for Newcastle United so far - for better and worse.

After starting the Premier League campaign without a win in any of their opening 14 matches, The Magpies have turned their season around and got out of the relegation dog fight with time to spare.

Going into the final seven matches of the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side sit 10 points clear of the bottom three. Barring a spectacular collapse and run of results from the sides below them, Newcastle can somewhat comfortably expect to be playing Premier League football next season.

But which players have played the most significant roles? We’ve looked at every match each Newcastle player has started in the league this season and worked out their individual win percentages.

Some players may have played significant roles off the bench this season but we are only concerned about starts and wins.

Here is every Newcastle United player ranked in order of their individual win percentage when starting...

1. Kieran Trippier - 75% Four starts, three wins, one draw.

2. Chris Wood - 58.3% Won seven out of the 12 games he's started for Newcastle.

3. Dan Burn - 55.55% Won five of the nine Newcastle United matches he's started this season.

4. Matt Targett - 55.55% Won five of the nine Newcastle United matches he's started this season.