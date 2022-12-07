In total, 33 Newcastle United players have played at the FIFA World Cup, with one doing so twice

No Newcastle player has ever lifted the World Cup trophy while playing for the club, but just how successful have the players been over the years?

United have had six players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are all in the England squad - it is the first time Newcastle have had three players representing England at a World Cup since 1998.

Bruno Guimaraes is also representing Brazil while Fabian Schar played for Switzerland in Qatar. Upcoming January arrival Garang Kuol also shone for Australia as they progressed out of their group.

Overall, Newcastle players have represented 14 different nations across 13 World Cup tournaments since 1950.

Here we list every one and rank them by how far their nation progressed in the tournament...

1. Roy Aitken (Scotland, 1990): Group stage Newcastle's sole representative at the 1990 World Cup Roy Aitken captained Scotland as they were knocked out in the group stage after losing to Brazil and Costa Rica.

2. Ian Stewart (Northern Ireland, 1986): Group stage The former Magpies forward was a substitute for Northern Ireland in the group stage matches against Algeria and Spain before he started in the 3-0 defeat to Brazil as his country were knocked out.

3. Jackie Milburn (England, 1950): Group stage The legendary Newcastle striker was part of the England squad that ultimately disappointed at their first ever World Cup as they were knocked out in the group stage. Milburn played just once, a 1-0 defeat to Spain, as England went home early.

4. George Robledo (Chile, 1950): Group stage The former Newcastle forward represented Chile in the 1950 World Cup and started all three group stage matches. He also scored in the 5-2 win over USA but Chile were unable to progress out of the group.