Every Newcastle United player to play at the World Cup: All 33 players ranked from 1950 to 2022 - gallery
In total, 33 Newcastle United players have played at the FIFA World Cup, with one doing so twice
No Newcastle player has ever lifted the World Cup trophy while playing for the club, but just how successful have the players been over the years?
United have had six players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are all in the England squad - it is the first time Newcastle have had three players representing England at a World Cup since 1998.
Bruno Guimaraes is also representing Brazil while Fabian Schar played for Switzerland in Qatar. Upcoming January arrival Garang Kuol also shone for Australia as they progressed out of their group.
Overall, Newcastle players have represented 14 different nations across 13 World Cup tournaments since 1950.
Here we list every one and rank them by how far their nation progressed in the tournament...