Revealed! Every Newcastle United player’s contract length after double deal confirmed - gallery
Newcastle United have recently confirmed two major contract deals for key players at the club.
Following the announcement of Bruno Guimaraes’ new five-year deal last week, Newcastle have announced that Dan Burn has signed a new deal running until June 2025.
The Magpies also have some important players out of contract at the end of the season as they look to tie more players down to new deals. Midfielder pair Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have also been linked with new contract talks.
Following Burn’s new contract agreement, he told the Newcastle club website: “Burn said: "It means everything to me to play for this club and to sign a new contract. I said when I signed that I didn’t want this to be just a ‘stop-gap’ signing to keep us up – I wanted to be here for a long time.
“So personally it feels even more of an achievement signing this one than it was actually signing here in the first place. I’m delighted and looking forward to the next couple of seasons.”
We’ve looked at the contracts of all Newcastle first-team players and those out on loan to look at how long each player has left on his current deal.
There are 39 players in total, here is a look at all of them in order of when their current deals expire...