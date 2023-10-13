News you can trust since 1849
Revealed! Every Newcastle United player’s contract length after double deal confirmed - gallery

Newcastle United have recently confirmed two major contract deals for key players at the club.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST

Following the announcement of Bruno Guimaraes’ new five-year deal last week, Newcastle have announced that Dan Burn has signed a new deal running until June 2025.

The Magpies also have some important players out of contract at the end of the season as they look to tie more players down to new deals. Midfielder pair Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have also been linked with new contract talks.

Following Burn’s new contract agreement, he told the Newcastle club website: “Burn said: "It means everything to me to play for this club and to sign a new contract. I said when I signed that I didn’t want this to be just a ‘stop-gap’ signing to keep us up – I wanted to be here for a long time.

“So personally it feels even more of an achievement signing this one than it was actually signing here in the first place. I’m delighted and looking forward to the next couple of seasons.”

We’ve looked at the contracts of all Newcastle first-team players and those out on loan to look at how long each player has left on his current deal.

There are 39 players in total, here is a look at all of them in order of when their current deals expire...

Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but is still yet to feature for the club in the Premier League.

1. Loris Karius - 2024

Photo Sales
Another still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-years after signing for the club. The 31-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer.

2. Mark Gillespie - 2024

Photo Sales
Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer.

3. Kell Watts - 2024

Photo Sales
Hendrick is still contract to Newcastle until the end of the season but his time at the club is effectively over with the midfielder currently out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

4. Jeff Hendrick - 2024

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
