Every Newcastle United players contract length revealed following Miguel Almiron’s new three-and-a-half year deal.

Miguel Almiron has been one one Newcastle United’s key players in the Premier League this season with 10 goals in 23 appearances so far this campaign. The 29-year-old also won the Premier League Player and Goal of the Month awards in October.

He has now been rewarded for his efforts with an extended deal at St James’s Park ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Paraguay international’s new deal will run until the summer of 2026.

Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in 2019 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club. Upon signing his new deal, he told the club website: "I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

"I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy.

"On Sunday, we have a very important match and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory on Sunday."

Almiron follows the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson who have signed new deals already this season. And further contracts are set to follow.

Here is the current list of Newcastle United players and when their current contracts are set to expire...

Loris Karius - 2023 Joined Newcastle as a free agent in September on a short term deal until January 2023 before extending his stay until the end of the season.

Paul Dummett - 2023 Signed a new one-year extension at Newcastle late last season with his previous deal set to expire this summer.

Matt Ritchie - 2023 Ritchie has just a few months remaining on his current deal having signed a three-year contract extension back in 2020.

Mark Gillespie - 2023 Mark Gillespie is still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, two-years after signing for the club. The 30-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the season.