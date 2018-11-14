Every November it's fireworks, I'm a Celebrity and Newcastle reported to be sold! Fans react to takeover claims

Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United fans have reacted with scepticism to the latest reports that the club could soon be sold.

inancial website Betaville claim that Mike Ashley is in advanced talks with a US consortium about selling the Magpies.

However, fans remain scepitical about the reports - though many are keeping their fingers crossed that a deal can be done.

Here's a selection of comments from Twitter:

@snation85: Always the same leading up to the transfer window. But I will still say a prayer #nufc

@Jamierowntree1: Usually when a takeover happens it’s kept quiet until it’s nearly completed. We’ve all heard these reports before though so we should take it with a pinch of salt. Saying that I hope it’s true, time will tell! #nufc

@NormingAbout: I really hope this takeover talk is true, then I can go to the Wolves game without Jim from Blyth being furious with me. #NUFC

@PaulReece10: The transfer window must be opening soon..

@MChicken3: Things that happen every November; fireworks, I’m a Celebrity starts and Newcastle reported to be close to being sold #NUFC

@connorYTwhite: Is Mike Ashley just going to use this takeover rumour as an excuse to not spend in the January transfer window?#nufc