It was a memorable transfer window for Newcastle United under new owners as they signed five players in total.

Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn all arrived on Tyneside in January as Eddie Howe battles to keep the club in the Premier League.

But other clubs were able to do plenty of business during the window as well with just shy of £300m spent in total.

We look at every deal done in the Premier League during the winter window and rank each club based on their spending. For clarity, we have not included nominal undisclosed fees or add-ons. Loan fees have also not been included unless it is a significant value that has been explicitly confirmed.

From the most frugal to the most lavish, here is every Premier League club ranked based on their January spending…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Norwich City - £0.0m None. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. West Ham United - £0.0m None. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Leicester City - £0.0m None. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Manchester United - £0.0m None. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales