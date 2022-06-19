This summer could be a very busy one on Tyneside with huge numbers of players in and out expected.

The Saudi-led takeover of the club means that Newcastle now have great resources to use in the transfer market - but spending big money on one player doesn’t necessarily guarantee success.

Newcastle may break their transfer record this window, but fans will want to see money spent wisely and not just thrown at a big name player because of ‘name value’.

So what can Newcastle learn from other Premier League sides if they are to spend big on players this summer?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at each Premier League club/s record transfer and assess how their time at the club has panned out.

1. Nottingham Forest Joao Carvalho joined Nottingham Forest for £13,500,000 in July 2018. Carvalho was loaned to Almeria ahead of the 2020/21 season before joining Olympiacos in January this year.

2. Brentford Kristoffer Ajer joined Brentford for £14,130,000 last summer. The former Celtic defender played 24 times for the Bees who had a very good first season in the Premier League.

3. Brighton & Hove Albion Enock Mwepu joined Brighton for £20,700,000 last summer. Mwepu enjoyed a good first season in England but saw a hamstring injury mean he featured in just 18 league games.

4. Southampton Danny Ings joined Southampton for £22,590,000 in July 2019. Ings netted 46 goals in just 100 games for the Saints before joining Aston Villa last summer for £27,000,000.