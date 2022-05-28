The 2021-22 Premier League season is over and we now know the champions, the European qualifiers and the relegated teams – but who comes out on top on the managerial front?

The season saw 27 permanent managers (plus a long-term interim manager) take charge across the Premier League.

The shortest stint of any permanent manager was just seven games before being sacked as only 11 of the English top-flight’s 20 clubs started and finished the season with the same manager in charge.

Newcastle United were one of several clubs to benefit from a managerial change part-way through the season as they climbed from 19th to 11th in the table under Eddie Howe.

We have ranked every permanent Premier League manager by their win percentage during the 2021-22 campaign to see who comes out on top. We have also included Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United in the rankings as although technically an interim manager, he took charge of the majority of The Red Devils’ matches during the campaign.

Here is the list in full...

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 76.31% Matches in charge: 38 | Wins: 29 Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 73.68% Matches in charge: 38 | Wins: 28

3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) - 60.71% Matches in charge: 28 | Wins: 17

4. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 57.89% Matches in charge: 38 | Wins: 22