Newcastle United have become accustomed to spending big in recent years but no one at St. James’ Park will turn their nose up at a bargain. World-class players tend to cost tens of millions of pounds but there is no shortage of shrewd options in the market - clubs just need to dig a little deeper.

Those in charge of recruitment at Newcastle might be about to unearth that exact type of bargain, with NewcastleWorld recently naming the Magpies as favourites to land Tosin Adarabioyo. The 26-year-old defender is out of contract at Fulham and looks set to use his upcoming free agent status to make the step up, with Eddie Howe’s side closing in on an absolute bargain.