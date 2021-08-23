Newcastle have just over a week to add to their squad with deadline day on 31 August approaching.

With only one addition so far, supporters will be hoping they can see a couple more new faces at St James’s Park, however, Steve Bruce admitted this could be tricky:

“Well you can never say never [about incomings] but we have this conundrum at the minute with this goalkeeping situation.

“Do we name four goalkeepers in the squad, which is practically unheard of?

“If we do do that, that’s the full quota of players that we’ve got, we have a full 25-man squad there so that’s the decision we have to make in the next couple of weeks.

“I never give up on trying to improve the squad and if there’s somebody out there who can improve us and we can do it, then we’ll try to act.”

“We’re always looking to improve the squad but defensively we now have to start addressing that and getting that balance right.”

Throughout the Mike Ashley tenure at Newcastle, transfer windows have often been a real mixed-bag.

And with the rapidly approaching deadline for transfer-business to be concluded just over a week away, here we look at and rate all 23 transfers made by Newcastle since promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.

The summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.

1. St James's Park pictured when Newcastle United were in the Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) St James's Park pictured when Newcastle United were in the Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Mikel Merino - 5/10 Merino joined initially on loan from Borussia Dortmund and the transfer was made permanent after an impressive start to life. However, he soon fell out of favour and joined Real Sociedad for £10m where he has impressed ever-since. Possibly the one that got away from Newcastle? (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. Javier Manquillo - 7/10 Manquillo’s career at St James’s Park started slowly, however, he became a regular at right-back when Newcastle played a back-four, but has fallen out of favour recently. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Joselu - 6/10 The striker joined from Stoke to offer competition for Dwight Gayle, however, despite the small transfer fee paid, Joselu’s goal tally never impressed many at St James’s Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales