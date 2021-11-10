Everything Eddie Howe said during his first press conference as Newcastle United head coach

“It’s been absolutely incredible (the reaction). I’m not on social media myself so I haven’t fully sampled everything people have said, which is probably a good thing! The level of excitement, respect shown to me, the level of interest in the team, players and the club - it’s a new experience for me but it’s something I will realish and buy into the culture that is here. I will treat the football club as if the club was my own family and do the best for the team and supporters.”