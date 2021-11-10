Everything Eddie Howe said during his first press conference as Newcastle United head coach
Eddie Howe faced the media for the first time as Newcastle United head coach at 3pm on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old officially succeeded Steve Bruce as Magpies boss on Monday before taking training less than 24 hours later.
Howe took questions from the local and national media at St James’s Park to discuss his managerial appointment – the first under the Saudi-led ownership.
Eddie Howe is here
“It feels fantastic to be head coach of Newcastle. I feel absolutely, honoured, privileged - It’s an incredible moment in my life and judging by the reaction i’ve had, it’s been a really positive start. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me and the board here for trusting in me in this important job.
“Everything just felt right. The pull of the club is huge. The size of the club, the history of the club - obviously the ambitious plans, the new owners when meeting them, knowing some of the players, the squad - I just thought it was a perfect fit for me. Yes, I’ve had lots of other options but I wanted to take my time and really utilise my time away from the game. I feel really refreshed, energised and ready to start work.”
Howe on conversations with new owners & survival aim
“We’ve had some really good conversations. I’ve been very, very impressed by their vision of the club. To be honest, I haven’t delved into that too much because it’s all about the short-term through obviously the position of the team. We need to try and address that very quickly and move up the league. The aim is stay in the league and avoid relegation. That’s what I’’ll be working towards. That’s my main focus at the moment.
“I’m absolutely confident we can (survive relegation) but I make no promises on that. All I do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. I’ll give everything to the job, commit 100% every single day to try and bring success to Newcastle for everybody connected with the club. I believe we have the ability within the squad to achieve that aim but it’s going to take a lot of hardwork, sacrifice and suffering in terms of players giving everything they have.”
Howe on being a better manager
“The first time I’d been here as manager of Newcastle was 10 minutes ago and it’s an amazing feeling, I can’t describe it. When you walk through the doors and down the tunnel and you imagine previous players, managers - I think it’s incredible. It’s certainly brought a feeling I’ve rarely experienced in football.
“I said I was going to take a year out, internally not publicly. It didn’t matter what job came up, I felt I needed to reset, re-charge and re-educated myself and take myself away from the thought of taking a job and commit to my family for a period of time and commit to coming back better.
“Even in work, that’s always been my focus - improvement. It’s much clearer when you’re out of work and the emotions of what football management can bring. I’ve had some fantastic visits once Covid allowed. I think I sit here now a better manager than I was.”
Howe: I’ll treat Newcastle as if it was my family
“It’s been absolutely incredible (the reaction). I’m not on social media myself so I haven’t fully sampled everything people have said, which is probably a good thing! The level of excitement, respect shown to me, the level of interest in the team, players and the club - it’s a new experience for me but it’s something I will realish and buy into the culture that is here. I will treat the football club as if the club was my own family and do the best for the team and supporters.”
Howe on Michael Edwards rumours
Reports have suggested Liverpool sporting director could join Howe on Tyneside...
Howe said, “I know nothing about Michael Edward’s future. I respect what he’s done for Liverpool, but my main focus is on the team, I’m not focussed on anything else.”
Howe confirms backroom team
Howe will bring Jason Tindall, Stephen Perches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges.
Howe also confirmed Graeme Jones’ long-term future: “I’m delighted to work with Graeme. Adding someone to my backroom team was something I looked at during my break and is something I positively wanted to do. Graeme is someone I know and respect and really like. I think it’s going to be a perfect match for us.”