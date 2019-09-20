Everything Steve Bruce revealed in his Newcastle United v Brighton pre-match press conference
Newcastle United face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend with manager Steve Bruce set to face the press ahead of his side’s St James’s Park clash.
Bruce has revealed United are set to be boosted by the return of not only Andy Carroll, but also Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin. It seems certain the duo will both be named on the bench, provided they come through training today unscathed.
Meanwhile, Bruce has also given an injury update on key Magpies duo Sean Longstaff, who missed last week’s Liverpool loss, as well as Fabian Schar, who limped off at Anfield.
For this and a whole lot more, scroll down and refresh for live updates: