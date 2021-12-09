What are the new restrictions?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday evening that arenas with more than 10,000 people in attendance will require all entrants to show proof of a double Covid-19 vaccination or a negative lateral flow test. Failure to do this will result in being denied entry to the stadium.

As part of the government's ‘plan B' press conference, Johnson said: “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Stewards and security personnel control access at St James's Park (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.”

While wearing a face mask is encouraged, particularly indoors or on public transport, it is currently not mandatory for outdoor events.

Why have the new rules been put in place?

The official reason why the new rules are being introduced is as a response to the rising Covid-19 cases in the UK and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Which matches will be impacted by the new rules?

The matchday entry rules will come into effect from Wednesday, December 15. That means this weekend’s Premier League matches will NOT be subject to these new conditions.

Newcastle United face a trip to Leicester City on Sunday (2pm kick-off) where the rules will not apply. But they will for their Thursday night trip to Liverpool (8pm kick-off).

All Premier League matches from December 15 will be subject to these new rules until further notice.

How will it impact fans?

The changes will obviously make the matchday entry process less seamless than before for some. Supporters will be required to show a Covid pass which provides proof of a double vaccination.

A Covid pass can be obtained via the NHS app or you can have a letter sent to you in the post by visiting the NHS website – www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/

Alternatively, fans can produce evidence of a negative lateral flow test in order to gain access to the ground. You can order lateral flow tests here –www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

How will it impact clubs?

The new rules are likely to reduce attendances slightly but not to the levels we’ve seen previously. There are still no restrictions on the number of people who can attend matches, only a more stringent process required to gain entry.

Some Premier League clubs have already introduced an electronic system that lets supporters register their Covid vaccine passes to their tickets in advance in order to reduce the demand for pre-match checks.

All clubs will be required to hire more stewards to help perform the checks, which will come at an additional cost.

Over the next week, clubs will be in discussion with the Premier League and their respective local authorities before making specific announcements regarding their individual matchday entry processes.

