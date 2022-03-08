Southampton v Newcastle United: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest team news?

However, facing them will be a Southampton side out for revenge following their 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

That loss ended Southampton’s seven game unbeaten run in all competitions, one that included draws with both Manchester teams and a win over Tottenham Hotspur.

This fixture was initially scheduled to take place on January 2, 2022, however, the game was postponed because of rising Covid-19 cases in the Newcastle United squad.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United is challenged by Jan Bednarek of Southampton (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The first meeting between the sides was an entertaining 2-2 draw with James Ward-Prowse rescuing a late-point for Southampton after Allan Saint-Maximin had appeared to win the game at the death for Newcastle.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s trip to Southampton.

When does Southampton v Newcastle United kick-off?

The Premier League game between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary’s kicks-off at 7:30pm on Thursday March 10, 2022. Kevin Friend will be the man in charge, assisted by Andre Marriner on VAR duties.

Is Southampton v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle’s clash with Southampton will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

How can I follow the game?

Radio commentary of the game will be available through BBC Radio Newcastle or on the TalkSport app.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you updates of the clash as well as bringing you all the latest news and reaction from events that unfold on the south coast.

What’s the latest team news?

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will definitely miss the game on Thursday. Matt Ritchie is edging closer to his return to the first-team, however, it is unlikely that he will feature against Saints.

This match is the first of three games inside seven days for the Magpies and so there could be some rotation from Eddie Howe.

Mohammed Salisu missed the defeat to Villa at the weekend and Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that he does not know how long the defender will be out of action.

What’s the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Southampton win: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Newcastle United win: 13/5