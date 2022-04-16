Here, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Loan stars impressing

Elliot Anderson and Matty Longstaff have continued their impressive loan spells away from Newcastle with the pair both grabbing a goal during their respective outings on Good Friday.

Longstaff’s consolation goal in Mansfield’s 3-2 defeat to Sutton United was his fourth goal in just 11 appearances for the Stags.

Anderson, meanwhile, scored a decisive goal for Bristol Rovers as they snatched a 1-0 victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Salford City.

The Rovers Twitter account described Anderson as the ‘Geordie Maradona’ following his effort that meant Joey Barton’s side moved up to 4th place, capitalising on Mansfield’s dropped points.

With just a few weeks of the season to go, there is a real possibility that Anderson and Longstaff could face-off against each other in the League Two playoffs come the end of the campaign.

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pundits almost in agreement over NUFC

Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen are tipping Newcastle United to beat Leicester City tomorrow.

Although the Magpies haven’t beaten Leicester at home since 2014, they have won their last four Premier League games at St James’s Park.

Lawrenson believes the home-crowd will help Newcastle win a close affair 2-1, whilst Owen has tipped the Magpies for a 1-0 victory.

Paul Merson is also tipping a close encounter on Sunday, but believes that the Foxes will walk away with a point, telling Sportskeeda:

“Both teams have a shot at winning this game. Newcastle and Leicester play an open game, and both sides have a go when they get the chance. The way both teams are playing, a draw may well be the most probable result this weekend.”

Botman ‘on verge’ of Milan transfer

Football Itali a report that Sven Botman’s transfer to AC Milan is ‘just a step away’ with talks in their ‘final stages’.