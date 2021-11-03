Ex-Burnley manager emerges as new favourite for Newcastle United job
Eddie Howe has now emerged as the bookies’ favourite to become Newcastle United manager.
The Toon Army were heavily linked with Villarreal manager Unai Emery on Tuesday, with the Spaniard himself delivering an ambiguous answer when asked about the report interest in the aftermath of his side’s Champions League clash with BSC Young Boys later in the evening.
He said: “There is nothing but interest. If there was something else, I would discuss it with Villarreal. It could go either way if requirements are met. I neither close the door nor open it.
“I have not said no to that interest.”
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has since told the BBC that the former Arsenal boss would turn down any kind of formal approach from the Magpies after the new owners failed to convince him of their immediate vision for their project on Tyneside.
As a result, uncertainty continues to surround Newcastle’s interest in Emery, and the odds now reflect that fact.
The Spaniard has seen his price lengthen to 7/2, while former Bournemouth and Burnley manager Howe has been firmly installed as the bookies’ favourite for the job.
The 43-year-old is currently priced at 4/6 with SkyBet.
Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020, with the Cherries suffering relegation to the Championship in his last season at the helm.
The highly-regarded Englishman has been mentioned in relation to the vacant Toon job ever since Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties last month, but now looks to be leading the race.