Magpies dealt defender blow

Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of defender Sven Botman with The Athletic reporting that the deal is ‘all-but over’.

The report states that despite numerous bids from Newcastle, including an ‘improved offer’ last week, Lille have remained reluctant to engage in-talks over a move for the defender, preferring to keep hold of the 21-year-old until the summer.

Botman, who is valued at £50m by his club, helped Lille to their Ligue 1 triumph last season and has become an important member of their squad.

It is believed that Botman was Newcastle’s ‘number one’ target this month, however, they remain interested in Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and Monaco’s Benoit Badiashille.

Murphy slams Newcastle ‘ego and arrogance’

Danny Murphy has questioned the ego and arrogance of Newcastle United players following their chock-defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Speaking on talkSport, Murphy placed the blame for the defeat at the players door, believing that they may have thought they simply had to ‘turn up’ to secure victory:

“I am a big-believer in the manager being very important in the way he gets players motivated and stuff, but on particular days like this [the defeat to Cambridge], I have to give more blame to the players than Eddie Howe.” Murphy said.

“As a player, when you play against someone from a lesser level, you have a responsibility to yourself and the club to show that you are better.

“First and foremost, that means you just match their work ethic - then the quality comes through.

“You’re talking about players preparing for a game against a team of lesser quality. How do they do it? Why do they switch off?

“Well, what happens is your ego kicks in and you think you’re better than you are and sometimes you walk onto the pitch just thinking you have to turn up [to win].

“And even though you’re saying all the right things in the dressing room, you listen the same way and take all the information on in the same way, part of you has a strut and an arrogance.”

