Ex-Liverpool boss becomes latest bookmaker's favourite to become next Newcastle United manager

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is the new bookmakers favourite to replace Steve Bruce as manager of Newcastle United

The Leicester City gaffer replaces former Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre at the top of the market who himself only recently jumped above ex-Bournemouth gaffer Eddie Howe.

While current Newcastle manager Steve Bruce still holds the position at St James’ Park, the 60-year old is expected to be relieved of his duties in the near future, possibly before Sunday’s match with Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers, 48, has been with the Foxes since 2019 and brought silverware to the club in the form of the FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman began his senior managerial career with Watford in 2008 before spells with Reading and Swansea City.

Success with the Welsh side, guiding them to the Premier League via the play-offs and establishing them in the top tier, saw him earn a move to Liverpool in 2012 where he spent three years before departing.

After a stint in Scotland where he won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with Celtic, Rodgers returned to England to manage Leicester.

Also making a big move in the betting market is former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who has been backed in to second or third favourite with a number of bookmakers.

Betfair have the current market (correct as of 10:00am on Tuesday, October 12 2021) as: