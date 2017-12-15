Ex-Newcastle player Ryan Taylor returns to the field – in India

Ryan Taylor has linked with with Teddy Sheringham – in India.

The former Newcastle United player – who left St James's Park two years ago – has signed for Indian Super League champions ATK.

Taylor, 33, said: "I am very excited to play for ATK.

"I know ATK has a huge fan following who share a high level of passion for their team. I will give my best, for the team and we will get back to winning ways."

Utility man and dead-ball specialist Taylor – the last Newcastle player to score a winning goal against Sunderland – had been out of contract since leaving Port Vale earlier this year.

Kolkata-based ATK are managed by former England international Sheringham.

Former Newcastle players Michael Chopra and Peter Ramage have previously played in the ISL.