Ex-Newcastle United academy player isn’t talking to any clubs
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to social media today to answer questions on the mooted transfer of Posh’s star man and ex-Newcastle youth teamer Marcus Maddison.
The Durham-born player, who began his career at Newcastle in 2012, has been heavily linked away from the Weston Homes Stadium this summer with Sunderland rumoured to be interested in the exciting 15-assist forward.
But MacAnthony has once again denied that 25-year-old England C international is speaking to other clubs having previously stated that the Black Cats weren’t interested in the player.
Responding to a fan tweet questioning the Peterborough chairman on whether his star man was talking to other clubs, MacAnthony issued a firm ‘nope’ in reply.
Maddison, formerly of Gateshead and Blyth Spartans, teased Sunderland supporters with a cryptic Instagram message last month prompting speculation around a move to the Stadium of Light.