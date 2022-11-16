News you can trust since 1849
Ex-Newcastle United and current Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged by FA

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.

By PA
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 26-year-old former Newcastle United striker last week admitted he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.

The FA said on Wednesday: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

Brentford's Ivan Toney who has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021, the Football Association has announced.

“Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response,” added the FA statement released today.

