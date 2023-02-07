Atsu, who scored a last-minute winner for Hatayaspor against Kasimpasa to move his side out of the relegation zone on Sunday night, was trapped under rubble after the earthquakes hit. The province of Hatay was close to the epicentre of the earthquake and has suffered large-scale damage.

Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat revealed that Atsu had been removed from the wreckage, however, their sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.

Speaking on Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol, as picked up by the BBC, Ozat said: "Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries.

Ex-Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu ‘removed from wreckage’ of Turkey earthquake (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."