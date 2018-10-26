Ex-Newcastle United and South Shields-born goalkeeper set to sign for Manchester United

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Paul Woolston is set to join Manchester United following a successful trial period.

It was revealed last month the 20-year-old had gone on trial at Old Trafford after first appearing on the bench for the club's U23s team against Middlesbrough on September 23.

Woolston, who was released by the Magpies this summer, spent four years on Tyneside without challenging the first picture.

He dropped into non-league in the previous two seasons on loan with Darlington, Blyth Spartans and South Shields respectively, while appearing as a regular for the club's reserves.

His most memorable moment as a Magpies youngster followed in the U23s Premier League International Cup against Sunderland in March.

Woolston, a boyhood Black Cats fan, helped Newcastle reach the final on penalties - scoring one himself - after the score was tied at 2-2 following extra-time.

Speaking after the game, the goalkeeper admitted: “I am a Sunderland fan,”

“I’ll probably get home and my dad, my brothers and none of my family will speak to me! “I used to be here (at Sunderland) when I was little and got released and came to Newcastle, who have been brilliant with me ever since.

“I always want to win, no matter who it’s against. I might get some stick, but it doesn’t bother me at the end of the day.

“I’ve been here about five years and I’ve loved every second.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, Woolston is expected to sign a deal until the end of the season after impressing coaches with his distribution and ability, despite standing at just six feet tall.

Interestingly, Woolston made his Toon reserve debut against the Red Devils at Whitley Park following his release from Sunderland.