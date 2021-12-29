Ex-Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini posts emotional message to former team-mates and fans after hanging up his boots
Fabricio Coloccini has called time on his long playing career.
The former Newcastle United captain revealed last night in an Instagram post that he had hung up his boots aged 39.
“I was immersed in a dream for 22 years that has given me much more than I imagined,” said Coloccini, who led the club out of the Championship in the 2009/10 season. “I want to tell you that I fulfilled all my dreams as a football player, was happy during this journey which I would have never wanted to end. But, unfortunately, it has an expiration date.
"That you to the 10 clubs I played for, for giving me the opportunity to wear their prestigious shirts. Thanks to my colleagues, friends, family, fans for the unconditional support.”
Coloccini, signed from Depotivo La Coruna in 2008, spent eight years at St James’s Park before returning to his native Argentina to play for San Lorenzo.